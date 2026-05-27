Big wins take place in the fight against fentanyl

Kern County is no stranger to fentanyl, with more and more deaths taking place each year. However, the creation of a local task force has created meaningful strides in the fight against fentanyl.

Heartfelt testimonies given Tuesday morning revealed the true life-changing impacts of Kern County’s Fentanyl Task Force.

With the common theme of the program being the thing that changed their lives.

“I’m grateful for Good Samaritan Hospital because they do help a lot of people. The pilot program gives you skills of coping, how to identify a craving or a relapse,” said client Francisco Cerros.

In 2023, Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains secured $11 million to help local agencies fight the fentanyl crisis.

Good Samaritan Hospital received $2 million, bolstering its addiction treatment programs and expanding care for those battling substance abuse.

“We’ve treated 350 detox treatment episodes. We’ve served 272 unique individuals and we have a 91% success rate in getting those individuals to not come back and continue into their program,” said Dr. Mandeep Bagga with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Since the program's inception, law enforcement has wiped out more than 223 pounds of fentanyl from Kern County neighborhoods.

Delano PD received $700,000 which, according to the chief, led to 0 fentanyl related deaths in 2025 and also saw a 57% decrease in fentanyl related calls.

“Not a single case in 2024 or 2025 involved a school aged child. These are real lives that are in our community that are being protected by this task force and the funding that you graciously gave us,” said Chief Nicholson.

With an increase of 2 fentanyl cases in 2016, to 297 in 2023, local leaders say, this initiative may be the key in making Kern County safer and drug free.

Local leaders say their mission is far from over, with plans to expand services across Kern County and push the movement onto state and federal stages.

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