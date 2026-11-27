BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Black Friday brought shoppers into stores across Kern County as people looked for deals and kicked off their holiday shopping.

At Best Buy, customers browsed discounts on televisions, computers and other electronics. But for some shoppers, the morning was about more than finding the right price.

Siblings Berlyn and London Joyner spent part of the day shopping together, making one of their first Black Friday trips on their own.

The two said they had already gone shopping earlier in the day before returning to Best Buy to look for more deals.

One of their goals was to purchase a first big PC for their brother.

"He finally convinced me to get it," Berlyn Joyner said.

Her brother, London, was quick to show his appreciation, calling her "the greatest sister of all time."

Not everyone in their group was planning to make a purchase. Jose Armendariz joked that he had been brought along for the trip, while Alfonso Eustakui said he didn't need anything this year.

And while shoppers were still browsing the sales, some said Black Friday doesn't have the same excitement it once did.

"The deals are not the greatest this year, you can tell because there wasn't even a line. People just arrived, no one was really rushing," she said.

Even with fewer crowds, shoppers were still finding reasons to head out, take advantage of available sales and spend time with family and friends as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

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