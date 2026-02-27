Black History Month: The roots of African braiding in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — African braids remain a powerful staple within the Black community deeply rooted in tradition, identity and resilience.

In honor of Black History Month, I took a closer look at the history and meaning behind the styles that continue to shape culture today.

Inside Nikki Beauty Supply & Salon in the Ming Avenue Plaza Bakersfield , the art of braiding is more than a service it’s a legacy.

Owner Fausta Adekoba known as Nikki has been braiding for more than 30 years, but her journey began long before she ever opened a salon chair.

“I was in elementary school. Everybody in my house my siblings we all knew how to braid. We practiced on each other,” Adekoba said.

For her, braids are not just a style they are African heritage woven strand by strand.

What began in her childhood home has grown into a career built on culture and craftsmanship.

Today, she’s styling client Latita Belle, who says braids have always been part of her story.

“My aunties and my cousins used to braid my hair,” Belle said.

Since she was five or six years old, Belle says braids have been her form of self-expression.

On this visit, she’s getting crochet braids a modern technique with deep traditional roots.

“Braids make me feel good. It’s the love and all the creative designs,” she said.

But behind every intricate pattern lies history.

Adekoba says braid styles once carried powerful meaning across African communities.

“My great-great-grandmother taught me braid patterns were once used as maps to guide people on their journeys,” Adekoba explained.

From cultural identity to survival, braids have long told stories.

During slavery, rice was sometimes hidden in plaits as a means of survival.

Certain patterns signified tribe, age, marital status or social standing.

“When we’re getting married, your braid style shows your tribe. We have a style called shuku,” Adekoba said.

Beneath the braids, the thick coils and curls they protect are often referred to as the crown a symbol of pride and power within the Black community.

Protective styles not only preserve hair health, but also safeguard heritage.

For Belle, the meaning is clear.

“Your hair is a signal of strength and power and identity,” she said.

As every strand tells a historic story, braids remain more than a fashion statement.

They are a reminder to honor your roots and care for your crown.

For more information on Nikki Beauty Suppl and Salon you can click here.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

