Blood Bank urges holiday donations as platelet supply drops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holiday season brings both challenges and opportunities for blood banks across Kern County. While donations typically slow during this time of year, the need for blood products remains at its highest.

The Houchin Community Blood Bank is calling on local residents to schedule appointments and help maintain the county's blood supply during this critical period.

"Any time you hear a story with an accident, with something happening, more than likely that patient has received some form of blood product, and it is because of the donation and the generosity of our community and the donors that do come in that are a part of that," Anna Kazaryan said.

Kazaryan with the Houchin Community Blood Bank says thanks to local first responders who have been challenged to donate this month, the blood supply in Kern County is currently strong. However, there remains a critical need for platelet donations.

"Platelets are needed for cancer patients, but they're also needed in traumas as well. It kind of works hand in hand with the blood products to stabilize the patient," Kazaryan said.

To encourage more donors, starting Monday, December 15th, the blood bank is giving away hoodies to any successful donor through December 20th. Donors who give between December 22nd and 27th will receive two tickets to Holiday Lights at the CALM Zoo.

"If anybody has been a part of Kern County, has lived here, has probably been to CALM, but if you're new to the area, it's actually one of the most spectacular places you can go during the Christmas time," Kazaryan said.

Donating typically takes less than an hour and can save up to three lives. When your donation is used, Houchin Community Blood Bank will even call to let you know the difference you made.

If you have time, make an appointment at a Houchin Community Blood Bank near you and help save a life this holiday season.

