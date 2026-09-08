Bodycam footage shows man charging deputy with sword in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Newly released body camera video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Rosamond.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 to Desert Oasis Mobile Estates in the 3300 block of 15th Street West for a reported disturbance.

When a deputy arrived, he was confronted by Joshua Dribin, 22, who said he was having problems with his neighbors.

In the video, Dribin tells the deputy he was going to "make it so that he can't come near me." Moments later, Dribin ran back into his home and emerged carrying a sword.

Authorities say Dribin then charged at the deputy and was shot.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. Officials said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

RELATED: Deputy shoots sword-wielding man at Rosamond mobile home park

Dribin was arrested and charged with:



Assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer

Resisting a peace officer using force

Exhibiting a deadly weapon at a peace officer to resist arrest

Resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer in the performance of their duties

No deputies or civilians were injured during the shooting.

On Sept. 3, following a review of the incident, the Kern County Sheriff's Office determined the deputy's use of force was within department policy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.

To watch the video click below. Be warned, it is graphic.