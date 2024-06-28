Boiling Water Notice issued for customers of Victory Mutual Water Company

EAST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Although officials say water is back up and running in East Bakersfield, it may be contaminated.



It's been a long week for residents on Shirley Lane dealing with several water issues, and on Thursday, local officials met to discuss the plans moving forward.

According to local leaders, although the water is back up and running, it may be contaminated.

Chief of Staff for Supervisor Leticia Perez, Chrisitan Romo, water is currently being supplied by East Niles Community Service District.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Although running water is back on for residents in the Victory Mutual Water Company, a boil water notice was issued on Thursday. The areas affected include Shirley Lane to Redbank Road in the southeast of Bakersfield.

"The water right now, the quality from anything I can see is fine," said resident Audrey Richardson, "But as they test the wells, the water coming out of the wells is also coming into the same lines."

According to local officials who met at Shirley Lane Elementary School, the current water is being supplied by East Niles Community Service District.

While that's happening, the water from the Victory Mutual Water Company's wells is being tested by the state for any contaminants.

"We're waiting for those results to come back from the state," said Chief of Staff for Supervisor Leticia Perez, Chrisitan Romo, "As soon as that first initial result comes back negative that will be the start for another test that should come 24 hours after the initial test comes back negative."

Once those two tests return negative, Romo says the water will be safe for the residents to drink.

In the meantime, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, encourages residents to boil any water used for drinking, preparing food, and brushing their teeth for at least a minute.

While they wait for those results to come in, Romo says resources like water, food, hygiene products, medical services, and showers will remain available for residents at Shirley Lane Elementary School.

"The hours moving forward are going to be 9 am to 7 pm tomorrow, Friday. We're going to do 9 to 11 am both Saturday and Sunday. And then starting Monday if this is continuing to be a problem we're going to switch the hours to 11 am to 7 pm," stated Romo.

Though some residents say the last couple of days have been frustrating.

"It was very difficult on Saturday when we couldn't get a hold of anyone to help us," said Richardson. She added that the community's support has left her speechless. "And then come Monday, this unbelievable outpouring of support has shown up and it has been amazing. It makes me emotional, but it's been incredible."

23ABC will continue to collect water to assist those in need. Any donations can be dropped off at our station located at 321 21St in Bakersfield.

