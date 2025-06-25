Books in Motion: Bringing stories to life with dance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Are you ready? Books in Motion is almost here! The Kern County Library is about to be filled with thrilling performances that will make every page jump to life!

Books in Motion is a summer reading program in collaboration with the Kern County Library and local dance organizations. Together, they're using the arts to boost literacy across Kern County. 23ABC is a proud sponsor of the program.

This year, they’re celebrating 9 years here in the county. Andrea Hansen is the Executive Director, for the Kern Dance Alliance, and she says, "We are expecting over 50 performances at Kern County libraries, community centers, and schools across the county, and we're anticipating giving away nearly 6,000 free books."

Since 2016, Books in Motion has reached 15,000 children and given away more than 10,000 books.

Andrea tells me that 1 in 4 Kern County third graders are either not reading at grade level or can't read at all — adding that Books in Motion is a great way to engage children through storytelling and movement.

Fahra Daredia is the marketing and promotions associate, for the Kern County Library and she says, "Mixing books and dance — who would’ve known? It brings people in, brings kids in, and encourages them to read and act out the books when they get back home. So when they’re reading those books again, the ones they got to build into their at-home library, they’re performing them and acting them out. It becomes one of those core memories that sticks in their brain."

Not only is there an exciting performance, but kids can also enjoy a fun craft inspired by the story — and take home a free book to grow their own library.

Both Andrea and Fahra tell me this program is a full-circle moment — children who once watched in the crowd are now on stage themselves, performing for the community.

For more information on performances visit Books in Motions website

