Books in Motion: Kids roar with excitement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we wrap up Books in Motion, I've learned a lot about the program—especially how much kids enjoy watching the performances. Now here's a look at what the kids had to say about their favorite part of Books in Motion.

There's still a chance to catch the magic of Books in Motion — but not for long. With just a handful of shows left, local libraries are filling up fast. The free program transforms popular children's stories into enchanting live performances — blending dance, music, and narration to ignite young imaginations and encourage a love for reading.

I had the chance to hear from the kids about their favorite moments from the Dancing with Dinosaurs performance over at the Southwest Library.

Brooklynn, Paisley, & Lindsay were children apart of the audience

I asked, "You guys have been to five Books in Motion performances, and you've been able to do four different activities at each one: watch the performances, dance with the performers, build a craft, and take home a free book. What has been your favorite activity?" Brooklynn said, "I like the crafts." Paisley said, "I like everything about it. It's actually really fun and cool to watch." Lindsay said. "I like when they come out."

Meanwhile, some kids even got to show off the dance moves they learned after the performance. Brooklynn says she likes the dinosaur dance!

Not only were kids excited to dance along with their favorite dinosaurs, but they were also able to take home a free book as well

The DatKrew Academy performers says, "Goodbye Books in Motion! See you next year!"

23ABC is proud to support Books in Motion — giving children a chance to grow their imagination, build their at-home libraries, and foster a love for literacy.

