Books in Motion literacy program celebrates 10 years of reading, singing and dancing in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A childhood literacy program in Kern County is marking a major milestone this year.

Books in Motion, run by the Kern Dance Alliance, turns 10 in 2026, and the program is reaching more families than ever before. Through the program, classic children's stories are brought to life on stage during summer productions hosted at libraries throughout the county, inspiring kids to read, sing, dance and perform.

Andrea Hansen, executive director of the Kern Dance Alliance, said the program was born out of a pressing need.

"One in four Kern County third graders either are not at reading level, or they cannot read. So, what are we going to do to encourage those future readers of America? Make it fun," said Hansen.

Data provided by the Kern Dance Alliance shows attendance and book giveaways have surged steadily since 2022, reflecting growing community embrace of the program.

Hansen said the results speak to a broader philosophy about how children learn.

"Books in Motion is proof of concept. Children learn best when they're having fun, and that's what Books in Motion is all about: using the arts to create an interactive experience in the air conditioning and the safety of our libraries, where families are seeking a holistic experience with their children."

Alongside growing participation numbers, the data indicates that kids are more inspired to read after attending a performance. At a recent production of The Little Mermaid at Holloway-Gonzalez, one young attendee shared what the show sparked in them.

"Yes, I definitely want to read more about how it's doing and how this happens and how everything happens," said a child who attended Wednesday's event.

The Books in Motion tour brings performances to communities from Delano to Frazier Park and Boron to Buttonwillow. To see where the Books in Motion tour will be next, visit the Kern Dance Alliance website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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