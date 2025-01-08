Border Patrol operation in Kern County spreads worry among residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From Arvin to Bakersfield to Wasco and other places in Kern County, agents from the U.S. Border Patrol carried out an operation that began Tuesday morning.



The ACLU began investigating numerous reports of drivers who were reportedly pulled over on Kern roadways by the federal agents. One of those spots where agents arrived was the Chevron gas station on 7th Standard Road and Highway 65.

An employee, Sarah Fuentes told KERO Border Patrol agents showed up and began questioning customers who were exiting the business. Fuentes said she saw some people being detained and lead away by agents. One man who did not want to be identified said he was detained and questioned by the agents and released. The owner of the gas station said he was extremely disappointed to see his clients targeted by the operation. The owner said his clients were hard-working people who are regular customers.

Reports of Border Patrol stops in Kern County inundated social media. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said it did not assist or participate in the operation. Bakersfield police department spokesman Sgt. Eric Celedon said BPD was made aware of the operation, but did not participate.

KERO tried repeatedly to get a comment from the U.S. Border Patrol but to date has received no response about its operation.

The detentions raise concerns among immigrant activists who note the operation happened just days before Donald Trump assumes the presidency. Trump has said repeatedly that he will implement mass deportations commencing the day he takes office on January 20th.

