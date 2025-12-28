Boy Scout Troop 712 collects Christmas trees in Kern County for 30-year fundraising tradition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Boy Scout Troop 712 is working on their largest fundraiser of the year, collecting Christmas trees throughout Kern County to help fund summer camps and scouting adventures.

While many are sleeping in after the holidays, members from Boy Scout Troop 712 are busy collecting Christmas trees as part of a fundraiser they've been doing for over 30 years.

"Helps them get to summer camp. It helps them go to National Jamboree, which is in West Virginia. Some of them have used it for film on Scout Ranch in New Mexico," Ross Keith, Scout Master Troop 712, said.

Since December 26, the troop gathers at Thompson Junior High School in Bakersfield. After a quick meeting, they're divided into groups for tree collection.

"We group them with an adult, and we like to have around three scouts in each truck. We start typically around 10:00 a.m., and we go until we're done with trees. We like to be done and off the road before dark," Keith said.

The scouts will recycle trees until January 11 and ask for a donation of $15 per tree.

"On a busy day, it's between maybe 70, 80 trees, total with everyone driving around. Different spots in town every day," Garrett Keith, senior patrol leader, said.

For these young Boy Scouts, this fundraiser means much more than just collecting trees.

"Relief people of their stress, having to take them to recycling centers. So, we help them help recycle, keep the earth clean, and we make a bit of money by doing so," Esequiel Esparza, Assistant Senior patrol leader, said.

To schedule tree pickup, call or text (661) 343-5160.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

