Boy Scout Troop 712 offers Christmas tree pickup and recycling

Boy Scout Troop 712 is picking up and recycling Christmas trees in your neighborhood. Making a quick call and donation can get your living room back to normal and help fund the troop's next adventure. Troop 712 is a part of the Boy Scouts of America. They were established in 1984. The troop runs a traditional scouting program using the outdoors as their classroom.

Giovanni Orona, is the Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and he says, "I really like this troop because when I first joined it wasn't like you're just in scouts. It was more of a take it at your own time, and if you get there, you're already doing good. And when I got there, there was only positivity from what I've experienced."

For over 20 years, the troop has been picking up and recycling Christmas trees for a donation. The donations provide funds for the scouts to go on monthly outings, a two-week trek to New Mexico, and a visit to the National Jamboree in West Virginia. Not only does the troop add adventure to young boys' lives, but it also builds life skills, gives them real-world experiences, and, according to the Orona boys, it's fun!

"I want to be in 712 because it changes and grows my mind. I've grown an open mind now, so instead of just saying hey I can see that as one thing, I now see it as more opportunities. It also grows experiences, especially with my little brother," Giovanni Orona said.

Giovanni became a Boy Scout like his grandfather, and soon his brother Noah will transition from a Cub Scout to Troop 712.

"I'm looking forward to going into Troop 712 because they do amazing camping trips. They went to West Virginia and that's pretty cool. I've never been there, and my brother went to the lava tubes and that's pretty cool," Noah Orona said.

To get your tree picked up by Troop 712, call or text (661) 343-5160. Troop 712 will be picking up trees till January 5th, and for two more days on January 11th and 12th.

