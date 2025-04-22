BPAL motivating their students to push through adversity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BPAL prides themselves on being that home away from home for their students. Teaching them about sports, academics, & how to carry themselves. A few boxers went to nationals & came back with the gold.



Aaron Guzman recently became a two-time state champion for the golden gloves.

BPAL teaches students the art of whatever sport they are interested in regardless of their disabilities. Encouraging their students to reach for the stars and follow their dreams.

BPAL plans on hosting a Junior Olympics from April 25-27

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bakersfield Police Activities League encourages kids from all over the 661 to follow their dreams and aspirations. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The league has sent numerous local boxers to nationals, and some have returned with the gold.

BPAL prides themselves on being that home away from home for their students. Teaching them they can achieve anything they set their minds too and theirs more to life than the streets.

Omar Moran Sponsor of the BPAL with Western Tree Care Co. said "One thing that I've learned about PAL is they do so much for these kids. I didn't know but I learned they feed the kids and do whatever it takes for them to be comfortable here."

Coaches train students from the ages of 7-21 how to fight, and how to carry themselves in the ring. Giving each student a fair chance to achieve their goals regardless of disabilities.

"One of the kids that I support here is Jesse. He is one of the fighters I support the most, due to his autism and me having a son who's autistic we just bonded." said Moran

Jesse Aguilar Student Boxer said "I will forever like boxing. I like to fight, spar and train at the BPAL. Every day I train hard, and one day I hope to win an award. My dream one day is to be a fighter."

Jesse among a few other kids have dreams of taking this training to the next level. Seeing the star talent that came through the BPAL, students tell me one day they hope to see their picture on the wall.

Miguel Vega Student at the BPAL said "Over here it's a little hard, but once you start advancing you start getting used to it. It'll become more easier over time compared to when you first start. It's fun, don't be scared, and it'll keep you more healthy than you are now."

One of the boxers who has been at the BPAL for a while is Aaron Guzman, who recently just returned from the California State golden gloves as a two-time champion.

"It feels great, last year I won the same award but this year I went harder. I had two tuff opponents, from the northern and southern region. It was hard, the last day at the finals I realized I had fought this guy before, so I had to make sure I was ready to go at him again." said Aaron Guzman Two-Time State Champion for the Golden Gloves

Aaron tells me BPAL is like a family, they help each other train and push each other towards greatness.

The BPAL plans on hosting a Junior Olympics for boxing from April 25-27. For 23ABC, I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

