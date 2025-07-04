Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BPD: Officer shoots knife-wielding suspect at southwest Bakersfield Walmart

Suspect allegedly approached officers with hunting knife after assault reported inside store
A police officer shot a suspect who allegedly approached officers with a hunting knife at a Walmart in southwest Bakersfield Thursday night, according to local authorities.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the Walmart located at Gosford and Harris Roads just before 7:45 p.m. following reports of an assault inside the store.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly came at them with a hunting-style knife, leading to an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The suspect is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, according to BPD.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

