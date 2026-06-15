Breaking Barriers: Bakersfield’s SAFE Camp empowers the homeless to give back and rebuild lives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Program in Bakersfield is taking a different approach to homelessness by giving back to the community.

The M Street Navigation Center and SAFE Camp, run by the Community Action Partnership of Kern, offer a 24/7 refuge for people experiencing homelessness who may feel unwelcome or unsafe in traditional shelters.

Rebecca Moreno is the Director of Housing and Supportive Services at M Street Navigation Center, and she says, “The difference between our M Street navigation center and our safe camp is that our M Street navigation center is a 147-bed congregate shelter, meaning that it's a dorm-style setting."

She added, "And our safe camping area is designated as 42 individual spaces. So, the individuals that we serve here can have their own non-congregate settings, so they have a private area where they can have their own bed and belongings.”

This transformative program offers more than 40 secure tent spaces, plus hot meals, showers, laundry services, and direct access to life-changing support, from housing assistance to medical care and mental health counseling.

But the mission goes beyond meeting basic needs. It’s about restoring dignity, building skills, and creating purpose.

“It's a program that helps the homeless rebuild their dignity, their self-respect, morality, as well as contribute to the community.” Alex Robertson said.

Robertson is a crew leader, a part of the Good Neighbor Crew. The Good Neighbor Crew helps clients actively give back to the community, taking on projects like neighborhood cleanups, moving support, and yard revitalization. Proving that with the right support, change is not only possible, it’s also powerful.

“What makes this so unique is that usually the homeless aren't recognized as contributors to the community, but with the good neighbors who were actually in the hearts of the community doing things that most people wouldn't expect us to do, and that's the beauty of the program,” Robertson said.

I spoke with several participants who say they want the public to see the effort they're putting in and help break the stigma often associated with homelessness. “I want the community to recognize that all homeless aren't incompetent and that we are not just drug addicts looking for handouts were actually motivated, helpful beings of society who are willing to give back,” Robertson said.

Organizers say they're hoping more people in the community will reach out for assistance and create additional opportunities for those looking to get back on their feet.

Albert Garza is the Opportunities manager at M Street Navigation Center, and he says, “These are smart individuals they just are going through a hard time. A lot of people in this economy are living paycheck to paycheck. It could be any one of us, and really we're all just human and just need a chance, and that's what a good neighbor is all about.”

Organizers are calling on local businesses to join forces with the program. Opening doors to job opportunities that could spark lasting stability, restore independence, and transform lives for participants.

If you are interested in coming to Safe Camp and joining the Good Neighborhood Program, you can call 211 for more information.

For more information on the Good Neighbor Project - Click Here

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