Breaking down the ballot: Measure A

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County voters will weigh a proposal in the upcoming June primary election that could change how vacancies on the Board of Supervisors are filled.

Measure A, if approved, would establish Kern County as a charter county and shift certain governing authorities from the state to the local level.

According to the impartial analysis of the measure, the proposed charter would allow the Kern County Board of Supervisors to fill a vacancy either by appointment or by calling a special election. Under current law, vacancies are filled by appointment from the governor.

The measure specifies that any appointee must be a qualified voter residing in the supervisorial district where the vacancy occurs. The appointee would serve until a successor is elected and qualified.

If the board chooses not to appoint a replacement, it would be required to call a special election to fill the seat.

Supporters of the measure have pointed to the recent vacancy in District 2 following the departure of former Supervisor Zack Scrivner. During that time, county staff continued operations, but residents lacked direct voting representation on the board and faced the possibility of a gubernatorial appointment.

The measure has garnered support from several business and law enforcement groups, including the Associated Builders and Contractors Central California Chapter, the Kern County Home Builders Association, the Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, the Central Valley Business Federation and the Kern Law Enforcement Association.

While no formal opposition argument was submitted, some critics have voiced concerns about potential political overreach and uncertainty surrounding how the charter could be used in the future. They noted that although the current proposal focuses on vacancy procedures, future boards could expand the charter to include additional powers.

County voter information guides are expected to be distributed at the end of April.

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