Breast cancer research advancing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — October marks national Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a while ago, I learned about clinical trials happening right here in Bakersfield that are impacting people all over the world.

And this month, I decided to take a closer look at breast cancer—at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center.

Dr. Patel says a major breakthrough treatment—Herceptin—used worldwide for breast cancer, that actually started here in Bakersfield, with just 12 patients in a clinical trial.

Dr. Ravi Patel, the Medical Director, for CBCC says, "Right now, we have very good trials for one of the most aggressive breast cancers called triple-negative breast cancer that we're doing with UCLA. We also have trials with UCLA for metastatic breast cancer. Our trials have led to some of the FDA approvals for major drugs being used today."

Adding that clinical trials are crucial—not only could they help the individual patient… they also advance treatment options for others. He reminds us that early detection saves lives—and that means regular self-exams and mammograms. "Breast cancer happens, unfortunately, at a fairly frequent rate—1 out of 8 women could develop breast cancer. So, it's very critical that it's picked up early. The chances of a cure are much better."

When doing an at-home exam, Dr. Patel says to look for unusual skin rashes, lumps, any drainage or blood, and swelling under the armpit. If you notice any of these signs, call your doctor right away.

He adds that treatments can vary—depending on the type and genetic makeup of the cancer. "You know, one size does not fit all in cancer nowadays. There are many factors that help us decide what treatment to give patients. We can look at the genetic makeup of the cancer and identify the risk—whether it's very high or low—and tailor treatment accordingly." He said.

Dr. Patel encourages anyone who's unsure about their risk to talk to their doctor—and to never put off screenings.

Doctors say it's important to start getting mammograms at 40—or as early as 35 if you have a family history of breast cancer.

