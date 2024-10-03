Brenda Jean's Sober Living Struggling to Keep Facility Afloat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Brenda Jean's Sober Living was founded in 2015 in Bakersfield. The facility is facing a financial crisis, but still providing food & shelter for the community. They host a weekly pantry, open to all.



Has distributed over 180,000 pounds of food since 2019.

Holds a pantry every Tuesday, from 10 am -12 pm at 2015 Brundage Ln.

Helps students with internships, allow them to work at the facility and gain hours.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Brenda Jean Sober Living is not just a facility that helps individuals find their way back to society, but it's also a place where community members can come get a meal. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Despite their financial issues, they are still here opening their arms to those who are in need.

Brenda Jean was founded in 2015 with a mission to assist all residents with reconciliation and reunification with their families and friends. Essentially helping them become highly reliable citizens of society.

Brenda Jean Bowens said "It's in my heart to do this plus Mom as I was growing up did this type of work too. She would help everybody and feed everybody who came along. So it's my passion to do this, I love what I do."

Every week the facility hosts a pantry giveaway... and anyone is welcome to attend.

"We do hold a weekly food pantry for the community. Every Tuesday from 10-12 pm, we hand out food to the community with or without an ID. So any individual who wants to come in with food insecurity in Kern County can come with us every Tuesday. We will be able to help them out with perishables, dry perishables, fruits, vegetables whatever we have available." said the assistant director Sarah Gasca

Organizers say The Brenda Jeans facility is majority run by personal funds, currently, they are hitting a wall when it comes to money. They are asking for your help with donations and volunteers.

Bryan Bowens the Executive director said "We need support, financial support. We also need volunteers to help out with our soup kitchen. Volunteers for financial donations, to help us keep this mission going."

Brenda Jean has impacted the community by helping 434 residents in their facility. Around 181 thousand pounds of food and served 870 meals in their soup kitchen. Worked with 282 college students throughout the years and helped them with internships. The interns help work with their guests and help around the facility.

"I feel like they just have to be seen as humans Other people don't see them as normal people and you learn a lot from them as they learn a lot from you." said Jackie Sanchez one of the Brenda Jeans' Interns

Brenda Bowens said "We try to get them on their feet assist them, and show them the right direction. We get the homeless we get them all up here. We show all of them love, we don't treat one better than the other. Regardless of what they did or did not do I still treat them the same."

Organizers tell me they are a donation-based non-profit and are open to collaborating with other food banks. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



