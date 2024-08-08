Bright Lights: Bakersfield fighter plans to shine in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — Joel Iriarte has been boxing since he was six years old, fighting local fight cards since 2009. He is 3-0 in his professional career and plans to keep that streak alive. @ericjdockery



Fought in over 200 amateur fights and only lost 15.

Second professional fight in Las Vegas, first one was at Cosmopolitan.

Competed in the Junior Olympics, Golden Gloves and the USA National Championships.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From Junior Olympics..to Golden Gloves..and the USA National Championships. Joel Iriarte is now turning heads in the professional ranks. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The local boxer is stepping up to the big stage in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay on Saturday, August 10th.

Joel started boxing in 2009 at the age of six, he started out going to local fight cards as a kid. Now he is officially a professional with a record of 3-0.

Joel Iriarte said "You know just my passion to be different to try a sport, combat sport. My dad had a friend, luckily that friend was ready to train me. I feel like I was born to fight.

Joel tells me he has a strong support system from his family, but his dad is his biggest supporter. "Working long days from 3 am to coming home and training Joel, tried or not. Joel says his father's work ethic is what motivates him."

"Being able to have my dad there, for me to be confident in my dad's abilities to read everything going on in the ring is something that we worked on. That we've taken time on you know it's dad and son in the ring." said Joel.

Martin Espinosa is Joel's strength and conditioning coach and tells me, that Joel's mental game is one of his strongest characteristics. He's always focused, and composed.

"Who's in control, who doesn't get rattled? He's always in control. The other day he spared 9 rounds straight in the 8th & 9th rounds, he looked like he was in his 1st round." said Martin Espinosa

As an amateur fighter, Joel says he fought more than 200 fights and only lost 15. I asked Joel "What are your ultimate goals when it comes to boxing?"

Joel mentions "My dream has always been to be a world champion. Since the beginning, I've dreamed of being on the big stage. Being in the big lights just my name up there representing Bakersfield on that big scale."

The fight card starts at five, I hope you're ready for a show. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

