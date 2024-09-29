Bringing creativity to Mill Creek: the Hub of Bakersfield adopts Central Park

The Hub of Bakersfield celebrates a new era for one local park.

The volunteer-run organization has big plans for the park, and starts with a bang at its ‘Party in the Garden’ event, featuring local businesses and artists.

The Hub is still looking for sponsors and supporters to bring their vision to life. Those interested can visit the Hub of Bakersfield website or email info@thehubofbakersfield.org.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Central Park at Mill Creek has been around for more than a century, and the Hub of Bakersfield is ready to spruce things up– kicking things off with a celebration.

Heather Laganelli with the Hub of Bakersfield said, “Party at the Garden is an event that’s bringing people within the community together to celebrate a space that’s kind of under-used and utilized.”

She adds that the event marks the first time they’re activating the space, now that the Hub has officially adopted Central Park at Mill Creek.

“That’s my personal goal, just to feel proud of the city that we live in and to create a bigger impact and to show people that it just takes the initiative,” said Laganelli.

The volunteer-run organization has already made headway by partnering with local rangers and hosting regular clean ups.

“We’re looking at it from a tactical urbanism perspective,” said Laganelli. “We’re hoping that this could be the change that we all want to see.”

But this is just the beginning. Laganelli said the Hub needs the community's support to bring its vision to life– from creating a ‘winter wonderland’ with an ice-rink, to a pumpkin patch in the fall, and hosting movie nights in between.

“Just creating an opportunity for people to really get out, get together, and build community through activating Mill Creek,” said Laganelli.

Those interested in sponsoring or volunteering at the Hub of Bakersfield can visit their website or email info@thehubofbakersfield.org.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

