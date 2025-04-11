Bringing Hope for Easter: MAGV Unites community taking a Stand Against Gang Violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mothers Against Gang Violence and JC Robinson is hosting an Easter event at Beale Park to combat gang violence.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Easter egg event to educate youth about gang prevention. A community event held here at Beale Park is being hosted this Saturday to help reduce gang violence in Kern County and bring communities together through the spirit of Easter.

James Robinson, a former gang member, knows what it's like to be behind bars and has seen friends and family die around him due to gang violence and gun violence.

James Robinson: "I've seen too much pain and in some form of fashion have been a part of it, and I want to be a part of the healing process, I don't want it to happen no more."

He sets up for his event with around 1,000 baskets for his 2nd Annual Easter Festival Saturday with his godmother Xenia King.

Robinson: "I want change you know, I want friends to be friends without feeling like they have to join a gang, without feeling like they have to do something that will put them in harm's way."

Last year he was able to reach the youth with gang intervention techniques like 7-year-old Trevon Whatley who he mentors as he shares his excitement winning from a raffle something he spent 5 months of his life praying for.

Robinson: "I was praying to God, I was really wanting that bike, and as soon as I got done they called my number then we all just started being happy that I won the bike." King is a proud godmother that has seen Robinson's struggles and growth wanting to build with him to reach mothers who raise our youth in the community.

King: "Where we can come together as parents and unite and bring our children together."

I asked King, "Would you be able to tell me why bringing back that sense of community to Beale Park that was lost at Beale Park is very important?"

King explained, "It brings back our children. It brings back our community of black people, it brings unity, like this park at a particular time was a cornerstone of Bakersfield."

As she tells me she's seen a decrease in family gathering due to park shootings.

As I requested from BPD a number of park shootings dating all the way back to 2014 to get a record of park shootings they tell me their shooting log dates back only to 2021 and is not always accurate as they didn't want to give me any misleading information. But, the last known shooting at Beale Park was in 2020 and Robinson says families are still cautious of coming out, but here's what you can anticipate.

Robinson, "They can anticipate a great time we have a DJ, you can come meet people, eat, and just bring your kids." Providing a safe space for those who visit any Kern County Park like Beale Park from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday.

Robinson,"The Easter baskets are over stuffed with candy for the kids, we got Easter eggs chocolate." Collaborators Mother Against Gang Violence and James Robinson tell me their next event is the 500 women's march May 24th from 2 to 5 PM.

