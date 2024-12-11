It’s a holiday tradition that brings the true spirit of Christmas to life.

The Bakersfield Christmas Town makes its annual appearance, bringing the North Pole to Bakersfield.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For Mike Ross, Christmas has always been his favorite holiday.

“It’s something I’ve been doing as a kid,” said Ross. “I mean, me and my dad, we decorated our house with every stitch of light we could get ahold of. And there wasn’t a bush or a sidewalk or a piece of our roof that didn’t get some sort of lighting and some form of decoration.”

As an adult, Ross decided to take on an even bigger project; not only decorating a house, but creating a town– the Bakersfield Christmas Town.

“Watching families together, not on their iPhones, you know they’re actually experiencing each other and going through the experience together,” said Ross.

Featuring more than six million lights, Ross says the Bakersfield Christmas Town is like straight out of a Hallmark movie.

From Rudolph's Bounce Zone, to the Sugar Plum Christmas Train, even a visit with Santa Claus, the Bakersfield Christmas Town strives to bring families together.

And it’s no simple task.

“We actually work on it year round. Every time we come up with a new concept, it’s like, okay how was our schedule? We’ve only got a certain amount of time to come in and get everything set up, so when we add something new, we have to think about a lot of times my things don’t make the list cause my crew says we don’t have enough time to assemble that,” said Ross.

It takes a village, but the Bakersfield Christmas Town spruces up their show each year.

“We just keep getting better and building things bigger and more animated and just keep improving,” said Ross.

The Bakersfield Christmas Town runs through the end of the year. Admission prices for the Bakersfield Christmas Town walk-thru ranges from $20-$30, with additional details on their website.

And so, with festive joy in the air, the Ross family wishes a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a magical night.

