Brother of fallen officer is 'farming' support for his memorial scholarship

Officer David Nelson Memorial Scholarship is handed out to two high school students each year

Erik Nelson has a booth set up at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour show in Shafter on Saturday to raise money for the scholarship

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Erik Nelson and his father, Larry, attended the annual memorial ceremony outside BPD headquarters as part of National Peace Officers Week to renew old friendships and acquaintances on Thursday. But it was more than that, as Nelson prepares to take part in the Luke Bryan Farm Tour event on Saturday, to raise money for the memorial scholarship in his brother's name.

He stopped by 23ABC on Friday to share his thoughts on the upcoming 10th anniversary of his brother's death.

