Brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Invite the Community to their Fatherhood Awards Brunch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fathers sometimes get overlooked and forgotten about for their services. The brother of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated want to highlight those dads who go above and beyond for their families.



This is the first year the fraternity is bringing this event back to the community post-covid.

The event will be held February 8th at CSUB in their Stockdale Room located inside their Runners Cafe at 9:00.

You can still register for the brunch, but submissions for fatherhood awards are closed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, are hosting their annual fatherhood awards brunch on February 8th. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. During the event, they take the time to recognize those fathers who took the extra step to be there for their families and careers.

This is their first year bringing this event back since COVID. The brothers of the want to highlight fathers who are making a difference in their households and society. This event will be held at CSUB in their Stockdale room located inside their Runners Café.

Arthur Smith Chapter President said "We think it's important where society might say it's an expatiation for you to be a father. To be active and in the lives of your family and children. We also know that that is not always the case. So, when somebody is making a difference when someone is serving as that role model. We want them to know that they are appreciated and not taken for granted."

During the event they will serve brunch items for the families. While the brothers invite the family members who wrote the essays for their fathers.

"We have a number of fathers that I've put in the category of unsung heroes. What they do, and what they provide for their families it's amazing. Many times, these individuals go unrecognized, and this is our way of recognizing the many contributions they make to their families." said Thomas Wallace

Vice President of Student Affairs

Families submitted the essay a few weeks before the event, and the brothers reviewed it through their committee. Arthur tells me " If you submitted an essay and perhaps your father isn't honored this weekend, it's not because he doesn't deserve to be." The brothers want to keep this tradition going and recognized more fathers each year.

When you see the look on the fathers faces when they say "hey you know what I thought I was just doing my job. I thought I was just being a father." Until you hear the impact, they are having on those who are reading that essay." said Smith

You can still register to attend the event, but the submissions for the Fatherhood essays are unfortunately closed. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



