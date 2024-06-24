Brundage Lane Navigation Center adding 50 new beds for those in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The contract with the city allows the expansion for the BLNC to hold & care for more citizens in the city who may have lost their homes.



The beds will arrive to the BLNC on July 1st.

Brundage provides many services for their guest. They serve three meals a day and offer classes for their members.

They offer shuttles to so their guest can reach their jobs and appointments. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is a safe haven for residents in Bakersfield who don’t have a bed to rest their head. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Brundage Lane Navigation Center helps those in need find permanent homes. Now 50 more residents will have that same opportunity.

Joe Desimone says "It’s a story about guest you noticed I didn’t say about homeless because there are no homeless here."

Joe has been living here for almost a year and he plans on moving into his permanent living within a couple weeks.

We are in a home, surrounding by people who love us and supported by professional staff helping us to find permanent homes. said Joe

The contract with the city allows the expansion of 50 more beds. The BLNC will get them on July 1st

Theo Dues says "I think the city council of Bakersfield has demonstrated great leadership, with addressing the homeless crisis. This 50 bed expansion is the most recent example of that."

Theo tells me how they provide housing for the guest and if they have pets a place for their pets to rest also. The center works with them and help them find housing while they are stationed at the facility. Current to date they have helped 364 residents find permanent housing.

"It feels amazing, it feels fulfilling, It feels like the completion of a journey. Having spent years on the streets myself, now being able to dedicate life to helping others and end their journey of homelessness is the most satisfying feeling I can imagine." says Theo

This center offers more than just a bed and a meal for those it needs. They offer classes, medical services, shuttles for transportation, male/female dorm rooms and even a couple dorm room.

Joe mentions "Quiet dorms, showers, laundry, outdoor space, they given us enough to feel like human beings rather than discards to society.

If you or someone you know needs a home they ask that you reach out to flood ministry to get in contact for 23ABC im Eric J. Dockery.

