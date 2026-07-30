Brush fire destroys over 100 tile pallets at Kern County business, sparking fire safety concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A brush fire tore through the back lot of Bill Ray Tiles in Kern County last week, destroying more than 100 pallets of tiles and raising concerns about the growing threat vegetation fires pose to local businesses during the peak of summer fire season.

Kern County's most dangerous heat stretches through July and August, and scorching temperatures combined with bone-dry vegetation continue creating prime conditions for fast-moving fires.

Business owner Humberto Quiroz said the fire could have put his business, employees, and customers directly in harm's way.

"The first thing we did was boarded the area to keep everyone safe," Quiroz said.

No one was injured in the fire. But Quiroz was left with more than 100 pallets of destroyed tiles and a cleanup bill he paid out of his own pocket.

"After that, I started making phone calls to people to do the demolition and remove the tiles that burned and the pallets and everything," Quiroz said.

Replacing the inventory will not be quick. Quiroz said restocking tile orders can take significant time.

"To get containers of tiles, sometimes it takes anywhere from 10 to 12 weeks," Quiroz said.

Nearby businesses were spared when crews extinguished the fire quickly. Sandra Olmedo, a tax preparer at a neighboring store, said she was among the lucky ones — but noted the fire was not an isolated incident.

"So three fires within the last two months...that's a lot," Olmedo said.

Olmedo said the most recent fire was the closest to her business and urged others to stay vigilant.

"We just gotta be careful and we gotta stay aware that there may be a fire as small as you think it is...it can get big in a few seconds," Olmedo said.

For business owners who feel powerless against vegetation fires near their property, Bakersfield Fire Department Public Information Officer Alexander Clark pointed to a local resource.

"If you go to the Bakersfield City app, you can put in a complaint and that will go directly to code enforcement," Clark said.

Clark said code enforcement will then be deployed to help residents address the situation. His top recommendation for preventing fires in the first place centers on defensible space.

"Make sure you have a defensible space. That means removing everything that [is] flammable - debris, brush, even things that are piled up next to your house," Clark said.

Authorities remind residents and business owners to prioritize life and the safety of others before considering property damage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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