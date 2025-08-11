Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buck Owens Crystal Palace announces closure after nearly three decades

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield is closing its doors after 28 years of business, according to an official announcement from the Owens family.

"For over 28 years, we brought the best of local and national entertainment to Bakersfield, served great food, and hosted thousands of special occasions for thousands of special people and families," the Buck Owens family said.

The family cited a challenging business climate and the wishes of Owens' family members as reasons for the closure.

While the exact timing of the closure remains unknown, the venue plans to fulfill all scheduled commitments made in the coming months.

The Crystal Palace has been a landmark in Bakersfield, hosting countless country music performances and serving as a cultural hub for Bakersfield residents since its opening.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

