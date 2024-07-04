Buck Owens' Crystal Palace looking for new owners to keep the legacy alive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace was designed and named by legendary country music legend himself, who dreamed of putting Bakersfield and that unforgettable sound on the map world wide.



A location often considered the heart of Bakersfield for 28 years, the Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace is now for sale.

It all started with Buck and his Buckaroos. While the country music legend died 18 years ago, for those who had the opportunity to grace the stage of the Crystal Palace with him, they say nothing compares.

The palace was designed and named by legendary country music legend Buck Owens himself, who dreamed of putting Bakersfield and that unforgettable sound on the map world wide. But it all started with Buck and his Buckaroos. While the country music legend died 18 years ago, for those who had the opportunity to grace the stage of the Crystal Palace with him, they say nothing compares.

“Buck gave me this guitar years ago and I’m a piano player so it’s kinda funny,” said former Buckaroo Jim Shaw.

Shaw has spent many years looking over the Crystal Palace, and years before that looking over Buck himself.

“Course we didn’t know there was going to be a Crystal Palace, but yea I got to wear a lot of hats and do a lot of stuff with Buck throughout the years,” Shaw said, reminiscing of a time of riding in limousines and performing all across the country.

Playing alongside Buck since the 70’s, Shaw saw him through all their accomplishments. From 21 “number one” hit songs to performing on the hit show Hee Haw.

“Hee Haw was the longest running show on TV,” Shaw said. “It was a variety show of county music and jokes.”

When they finally opened the Crystal Palace, Shaw performed with Buck up until his final show. After Buck’s death, they kept on playing the stage with Monty Byrom front and center, though he initially declined the offer.

“Not because I didn’t love Buck but because I didn’t consider myself a country singer,” Byrom said, who recalled Buck acting as a musical Godfather to him.

Both Buckaroos hold a special fondness for the palace among the many memories and memorabilia as some of Buck’s most famous treasures are still on display.

“I had the idea of hanging the car on the wall,” Shaw said. “Called it the ‘Buckmobile’.”

Now, after nearly three decades, Shaw says it’s time for someone new to the reigns.

“The Owens family is getting older like most of us and there were no younger generations ready to grab the torch,” he said.

Shaw said the listing for the palace will likely be in the ballpark of $7 million with Olivieri Commercial Group handling the listing. He hopes whoever ends up taking over will honor Buck’s legacy and maybe even keep it palace going, but they’re prepared for anything. Even preserving and moving the memorabilia.

“Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville would probably be really happy to get ahold of it,” he said.

One thing that will never change though, are the many memories the Buckaroos had on the streets of Bakersfield.

“That’s the longest gig I ever had and the most consistent gig, and I can honestly say,” remarked Byrom. “In 13 years, I never had a bad gig there.”

Shaw said upcoming events that are already scheduled will still go on as planned.

