Burger Hut takes on new ownership but keeps the same traditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of Bakersfield's staples known as Burger Hut is changing ownership & bringing a new taste to downtown. The new owner will be adding items to the menu, while still cooking their original burgers.



Felipe Rivera will be the new owner. He will be bringing his Philly cheese steaks with him and continue to make them at his new location.

The restaurant plans to re-open on May 1st.

They will be excepting Doordash orders until the opening at the beginning of the month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A well-known hamburger place in downtown Bakersfield is getting a new look in May. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The famous Burger Hut is changing ownership, and plans to bring a new style to the restaurant.

Felipe Rivera has been a business owner for 24 years, he's been cooking in his food truck for the last two years. He tells me the truck was an amazing investment to get his business up and running, but it did come with some complications.

"Now we can offer them AC, and restrooms. Plus the burgers that were already established here for last 40 years. Now we are bringing Philadelphia best cheese steaks here cause I'm from Philly. We are bringing that combination together to give you a different taste that you guys have never had before." said Rivera

Rivera tells me, he and the previous owner clicked right away, and that's how the partnership was born.

"We clicked instantly, some people offered him $10,000-20,000 more than the original cost. He was so loyal and humble he said Felipe came first he gets it first." said Rivera

Community members across Bakersfield are excited for the new collaboration. Expressing their thoughts and hopes that the Burger Hut tradition will still stay the same. In a statement sent over by a frequent customer of the original Burger Hut. "Burger Hut is a great experience, we were always treated like family every Saturday. My family and I really enjoy the freshness of the great burgers and fries. We are looking forward to trying the new cheese steaks." said Rene Pimienta

Rivera said "The prices are going to stay the same for the burgers, just in case customers were curious. The taste will also stay the same!"

On April 19th, the business plans on having an ribbon ceremony to kick off the new partnership. Having a taco truck, and music for the community, and they will start to accept Doordash orders until opening.

The restaurant will officially open on May 1th, Felipe tells me he wants to complete his upgrades before opening it up to the community. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



