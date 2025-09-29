Cal/OSHA launches agricultural task force to protect Kern County farmworkers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Earlier this year Cal/OSHA has launched its first-of-its-kind Agricultural Enforcement Task Force and Outreach Unit to expand resources and protect farmworkers across California, including in Kern County.

The new unit conducts proactive weekly inspections at worksites throughout the state to prevent accidents before they happen, rather than responding after incidents occur.

"The purpose of this new unit is to try to get ahead of those and try to save the lives of our farm workers proactively, change the culture within the industry for them to also be proactive which is one of those regulatory requirements that already exist," said Edgar Gonzalez, Cal/OSHA Agricultural Enforcement Task Force & Outreach Regional Manager.

The task force operates five district offices, including one in Bakersfield, to cover agricultural operations statewide.

"We're not waiting for an accident or a fatality or complaint to come in. Instead, we're just surveilling, noting hazards from outside and then open up with employers and ensuring that they are following all regulatory requirements to protect our farm workers," Gonzalez said.

Agricultural work remains high-risk occupation

According to Cal/OSHA, agricultural work ranks among the most dangerous occupations. In 2023, the fatal injury rate for farmworkers in California reached 15.4 deaths per 100,000 workers, representing an 8% increase from 2022.

The highest number of fatalities occurred on roadways while workers traveled to or from job sites.

The dangers remain present in Kern County. Earlier this month, an irrigation worker at Sun Pacific Delano Farms died while on the job. Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident.

"This industry is definitely a high hazard industry. The work itself requires a lot of skill... Whenever we have to investigate a fatality, it's always very difficult, a serious accident or serious accident or illness is very difficult to have to do those investigations," Gonzalez said.

New resources planned for workers

Cal/OSHA plans to expand support services for agricultural workers through additional resources.

"We are in the process of establishing a hotline and outreach call center, where far workers can call us to request information on hazards, if they like to submit a tip," Gonzalez said.

"We also are trying to create resources that are more easily accessible to the workers."

The task force continues to grow its operations and is actively hiring additional staff to expand its reach and help more farmworkers across California.

