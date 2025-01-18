Cal State Bakersfield host their 10th Annual Hot Stove Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CSUB held their 10th annual Hot Stove Dinner on January 17. This event is a way for the community to meet and connect with their baseball team & staff. All accumulated funds go towards their season.



Introduced new head coach Jordan Banfield to the Roadrunner's fans.

Funds are planned to go towards turfing the field.

If turf field is installed CSUB will become the second school in the Big West to play on turf.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cal State Bakersfield held their 10th annual Hot Stove Dinner where they introduced their players and coaching staff to the community. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. To kick off the night they raised funds at a silent auction which will help the team through the season.

The runners are getting ready for the 2025 season, this year they are going into the season with a new head coach for baseball. Jordan Banfield started in the Summer of 2024 and now he is ready to take his talents to the diamond.

"With the hire of our brand-new head coach Jordan Banfield, he came in with a vision for the program and his vision is to turf the field. Which will not only help the team but the community. It will help the guys spend less time working on the turf and more time on the turf working on baseball." said Sarah Tuohy Associate Athletic Director for Development at CSUB.

Throughout the night players helped serve guests, and sat with some members of the community. To get to know them on a personal level, hoping they can gain a new fan for the stands.

Jacob Gutierrez Junior Pitcher and 1st Baseman said "As far as the season goes, we are really optimistic about this year. I think it's going smooth as of the fall, we just got back last week. As far as it's been going it's been good. I think we have a good squad, good coaching staff. I'm really excited for this year."

The runners tell me they hope to see everybody come support this year. Especially since Bakersfield is known for being a baseball city. Their first game will be February 14th, 2025.

Organizers tell me all the funds accumulated throughout the night will go help support the team. The school is trying to become the second team in the BIG West to have a full turf field. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



