Cal State Bakersfield launches first official university beer with local breweries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield has officially launched its first university-branded beer, 'Runner Gold Beer now available at the Icardo Center. The project represents a collaboration between two local Kern County breweries working together to expand the university's brand presence.

Acting Director of Athletics Dr. Sarah Tuohy said the university already had established relationships with both partner breweries, which made the collaboration natural.

"We had preexisting relationships with both Templar and Lengthwise, and so once the idea came to light, we immediately called the two people that we knew at each location and floated the idea, and it was actually the idea for them to partner came from the brewers," Tuohy said.

The beer initiative originated from university leadership as part of broader branding efforts.

"The president came up with the idea about a beer, and we ran with it. And so we started to brainstorm what that could look like, and that manifested into runner gold," Tuohy said.

Temblor Brewing Company and Lengthwise Brewing Company collaborated to bring 'Runner Gold Beer to life. The breweries presented six different beer options to a committee, which made the final selection.

"They chose one particular beer, and so that's what we make. And that's the runner's gold. It's a nice nice light, a nice slight lager," said a representative from the brewing partnership.

Chris Perier with Lengthwise Brewing Company said participating in Cal State Bakersfield's first official beer holds special significance for him as an alumnus.

"Being a part of something to almost contribute back to my experience that CSUB was, which was a great one. It's a good feeling. We're proud to be a part of it," Perier said.

Tuohy was involved throughout the entire process, from selecting the label design to seeing the finished beer cans reach store shelves. She said the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The best part is the positive feedback people saying, oh, I like this. I want to drink more of this. And that's really exciting," Tuohy said.

A portion of the proceeds from Runner Gold beer sales will support CSUB Athletics, specifically funding student athlete scholarships.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

