Cal State Bakersfield welcomes 1,500 prospective students and families for Future Runner Day events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield held Future Runner Day on Saturday, allowing prospective students and their families to tour the campus and learn more about the university before committing to attend in the fall.

About 1,500 future runners and their families were on campus for the event, which showed them what they can expect at the university.

Synthya Diaz and her parents drove from McFarland to attend Future Runner Day. Diaz said her parents are her biggest motivation.

"I'm excited. Like, I'm honored and happy to be here," Diaz said.

"I come from a low income family and they influence me to try hard in school and go to college," Diaz said.

Luz Moreno said she is proud of everything her daughter has accomplished and could not miss Saturday's event.

"I came with her and it’s also my first time coming to this campus and now that I’m here I’m so proud of her," Moreno said.

"It makes me proud to see so many students who want to continue their education," Moreno said.

The open house-style event featured housing tours and workshops to help admitted students figure out their next steps.

"We want to show them and their families, the campus and the beauty of the campus. It's an open house style and format," a representative said.

"Workshops on campus to talk about financial aid and how financial aid works talk about now that you've been admitted, what do you do next? Housing is here, you can take housing tours," the representative said.

Tours and workshops were also offered in Spanish to help families and students feel comfortable on campus.

"So we're excited that we have that opportunity to be able to offer the events in both English and Spanish and really ensure that our families feel connected to the university and the resources that we have to offer. So that's definitely an exciting opportunity," the representative said.

Students like Abel Santana took advantage of Future Runner Day to meet with faculty.

"I also got to talk with the professors for finance and he was a really guy great guy. Feel great and like just to know like this is gonna be my future professor for the next couple years," Santana said.

Students also received gifts as a way to welcome them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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