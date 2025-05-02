Cal State University Bakersfield hosts 50th annual BBQ

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California State University Bakersfield’s 50th Annual BBQ drew over 1,500 attendees for a celebration of food, music, and community while raising funds for the university’s athletic department.



California State University, Bakersfield celebrated its 50th Annual BBQ this week, bringing together students, alumni and the local community for a day of food, live music and school pride.

“Six hundred pounds of tri-tip, let me repeat that, 600 pounds of tri-tip,” said Luis Morales, owner of Primetime BBQ.

Morales catered the event for the first time, handling all the tri-tip, while Salty’s BBQ served chicken.

“Over 375 chickens were brought out to break ’em down, cook ’em and serve ’em,” said Jeff Salters of Salty’s BBQ.

Salters also made his debut at the CSUB BBQ and said he was honored to be part of a new chapter in the tradition.

“They’ve always had volunteers doing all the work in years past. For this year, they decided to make some changes, and we’re fortunate to be part of that, so we’re hopeful to make this a new tradition,” Salters said.

More than 1,500 people attended the event through pre-sale tickets and walk-ins. Proceeds support CSU Bakersfield’s athletic department, including scholarships and equipment for student-athletes.

“Awesome opportunity to get money for the scholarships and blood equipment. I’m sure in-state and out-of-state tuition is expensive nowadays, and any kind of money helps the programs out there get everyone from China,” said Brock Perreira, a CSUB baseball player.

Organizers said this year’s BBQ had one of the biggest turnouts in event history and planning is already underway for next year’s celebration.

