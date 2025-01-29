California congressmen propose new water legislation to combat groundwater sustainability issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Groundwater Technical Assistance Act and Every Drop Counts Act aim to enhance water storage and recharge amid ongoing challenges in California.



Over the last few years, California's water crisis has grown. Congressman David Valadao recently announced two new water acts aimed at addressing these challenges.

That's why Congressman David Valadao says he's addressing California's water crisis by introducing two bills in Congress. One is the Groundwater Technical Assistance Act, and the other is the Every Drop Counts Act.

The Every Drop Counts Act is aimed at modifying small storage to increase the cap size for groundwater recharge projects. Meanwhile, the Groundwater Technical Assistance Act aims to provide funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that allows the Bureau of Reclamation to provide technical and financial assistance for groundwater recharge projects.

Valadao says, "Both these legislations are basically just mechanisms to be able to help fund more storage for water. Obviously, we don't have wet years every single year, but in the years that we do have water, we want to be able to capture and save as much as we possibly can."

The State Water Resource Control Board released a report earlier this month that recommends the subbasin be put on probation because the final plan submitted is still unlikely to achieve sustainability by 2040.

Rosedale Rio Bravo Water District says if they get put on probation, that could mean greater costs to the district. Dan Bartel is the General Manager for the Rosedale Rio Bravo Water District and he says, "If the state board decides to put us on probation, that means fees to our pumpers are about $20 an acre-foot, so for our landowners, particularly, that would be about $1.5 to $2 million per year, and so that money would be going to the state."

Congressman Valadao says that the standards the state does have are difficult to meet. "When the state decides that the plan doesn't meet their standards, the farmers and the water districts get hammered with fines, rules, and regulations, and potentially, the state will take over the process and start to manage the groundwater. That would be a worst-case scenario for this area. Obviously, someone in Sacramento isn't going to have the same expertise and insight as a local water district manager." He said.

Dan Bartel wants to add that all districts have been working hard the last few weeks to make the plan possible and that the bills could be helpful when it comes to getting resources to combat water shortages in Kern County.

The hearing for the Groundwater Sustainability Plan goes to hearing on February 20th.

