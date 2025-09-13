California Cracks Down on Masked Law Enforcement

For some residents, seeing masked officers can feel intimidating. That’s why California lawmakers passed SB 627, which would require officers, especially ICE agents, to keep their faces visible while on duty.

SB 627 is also known as the “No Secret Police” Act which would ban officers from wearing masks or facial coverings while on duty.

This includes peace officers who are employed by a city, county, or other local agency, and any officer or agent of a federal law enforcement.

However there are some exceptions, those in undercover operations, SWAT teams, and certain health or safety-related situations would still be allowed to wear masks.

It was proposed by Senator Scott Wiener after immigration raids took place in Los Angeles and Kern County.

In a press release, Senator Weiner says quote “We have to stand up and say no to the secret police raining fear and intimidation on communities across California. Law enforcement should never be easily confused with the guy in the ski mask robbing a liquor store, yet that’s what’s happening with ICE’s extreme masking.”

With SB 627 affecting all local law enforcement, 23ABC reached out to both BPD and KCSO.

According to both agencies, not much would change if it passed as they both are currently in ordinance with Penal Code 830.10 which states that any uniformed peace officer must wear a badge, nameplate or other device that bears clearly on its face the identification number or name of the officer.

SB 627 now heads over to the Govenor's desk, who has until October 13 to sign it into law or veto it.

