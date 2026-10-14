California creates independent AI auditors, but questions remain about who watches the watchdogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California is moving to create independent oversight of artificial intelligence systems being used in workplaces across the state; including right here in Kern County. Two new bills are at the center of that effort.

SB 813 creates a framework for independent AI reviews. AB 1405 creates a state registry for the auditors performing those reviews, with standards designed to protect their independence.

AI is already helping make decisions inside Kern County workplaces from who gets through the first round of hiring to how businesses plan what they'll need for shipment.

Scott Couture, a workforce development program manager who works with both local employers and job seekers, has watched the technology develop over the past couple of years.

"Some of them will use it to screen. A lot of employers already use a resume screening tool they do use it to screen applicants. They will use it to even build interview questions," Couture said.

Beyond hiring, local businesses in Kern County are also using AI to predict when products will be needed for shipment, taking some of the guesswork out of ordering.

California State University, Bakersfield Assistant Professor Milad Pira said those auditors can look for problems across four key areas: bias, accuracy, security and safety.

Even if the company being checked is paying for the audit, Pira said that alone does not determine whether the review is truly independent.

"Independence is not about who writes the check. It's about whether the auditor can tell the truth without consequences," Pira said.

The legislation also includes built-in protections against conflicts of interest. Under the framework, auditors are required to be genuinely independent — meaning they cannot evaluate AI systems they helped design or develop.

The law also establishes a cooling off period: auditors cannot be hired by a company for 12 months after completing an audit of their AI system.

And if an auditor fails to flag a serious problem, Pira said, they are liable for that omission.

But passing an audit doesn't mean a business can hand every decision over to AI.

Couture said people still need to stay in the loop, especially when those systems are making decisions that affect other people.

"There's still a lot of place for human interaction, human oversight when it comes to these questions. A human should put their eyes on that resume eventually, to make that final determination," Couture said.

There is also a fundamental limit to what an audit can reveal. An audit can assess how a system is performing at the time of the review, but it cannot guarantee how that system will behave in the future.

Pira compared the process to a medical checkup, noting oversight cannot stop after a single review. He suggested audits be repeated every six months to a year to keep up with changes.

Pira also cautioned that local businesses should not trust an AI system simply because it carries an independent audit.

Because AI systems are often built and tested using sample groups from other communities, a tool that performs well elsewhere may not produce fair or accurate results for Kern County residents.

He said businesses should test AI systems themselves, checking for bias and confirming the tools work fairly for their specific goals and community.

An AI audit can tell you how a system is working now, but not what it will do next. Local businesses are recommended to do their own research before trusting it.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

