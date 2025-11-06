California Democrats celebrate Prop 50 win as GOP launches legal challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Democrats are celebrating the passage of Proposition 50, a ballot measure allowing state lawmakers and the governor to adopt new congressional maps ahead of the next election. But Republicans are already moving to challenge the measure in court.

“We’re proud of the work that the people of the state of California did tonight to send a powerful message,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Democrats hope the new maps will help them flip as many as five Republican-held House seats — including Rep. David Valadao’s 22nd District — after years of tight congressional margins.

Opponents argue the plan undermines voter-approved redistricting reforms and shifts power away from the public.

“Community members throughout the state of California have spent tens of thousands of hours pouring input into the shaping of these districts, and in one fell swoop, political insiders grabbed the power away from the people,” the California Republican Party said in a statement.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday by Republican Assemblymember David Tangipa and the state GOP claims the maps were drawn to boost Latino and Hispanic voting power in Democratic areas. Party officials say the move sets a dangerous precedent.

“It’s very scary if we’re willing to suspend the state constitution in a state that has a supermajority party to begin with,” said Kern County Republican Central Committee Matthew Martin.

Newsom initiated the redistricting effort after Texas lawmakers redrew their map to benefit Republicans at the request of former President Donald Trump. The governor accused national Republicans of trying to influence midterm outcomes, saying, “Donald Trump’s efforts to rig the midterm election continue to this day.”

While Prop 50 could strengthen Democratic prospects in the Central Valley, it doesn't guarantee partisan gains. Analysts note Valadao has previously won in districts with Democratic registration advantages.

“He’s been able to win election time and time again as a plus-6 Democrat seat,” Martin said. “The problem is it’s going to be even more difficult in a race that’s already one of the most — if not the most — expensive House races each election cycle.”

The new 22nd District stretches farther northwest, shedding parts of Kern County and gaining more Democratic-leaning areas in Fresno. Valadao was not available for comment Wednesday, but has said previously he’s not concerned about competing in a bluer district.

In a social media statement, Valadao called the results “a disappointing setback for fairness and democracy in our state,” saying the plan strips power from independent and Republican voters.

Newsom’s office declined to comment directly on the lawsuit, stating only that officials are confident the challenge will fail.

