California DOJ report reveals deteriorating conditions in ICE detention centers

The latest state inspection of California’s ICE detention centers has revealed troubling trends. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s fifth report points to worsening conditions, severe overcrowding, and failures in accountability — and most disturbing, six detainees died in custody at two ICE facilities between September 2025 and March 2026.

“One of the top lines here is that conditions are getting worse not better, and they were already substandard,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Right here in Kern County, the California City Detention Facility was cited for unsafe living conditions — including bitterly cold temperatures, leaks during rainstorms, severe staffing shortages with just one overworked physician, and dangerous delays in medical screenings.

The Attorney General calls the conditions at all seven ICE detention centers in California “cruel, inhumane, and unacceptable.”

Bonta points to policies under the Trump Administration, including refusing to release detainees on bonds; fueling a 162% surge in population without the resources to match.

Golden State Annex in McFarland jumped from 159 detainees in 2023 to 569 this year, and Mesa Verde in Bakersfield skyrocketed from 41 to 370.

“The California City detention facility in Kern County, we observed negative and inadequate conditions,” said Bonta. “This facility opened prematurely and, it just wasn’t ready.”

The report found conditions at the California City Detention Facility were unsafe and failed to meet federal standards, pointing to severe staffing shortages, including just one overworked physician on site, and delays or outright failures in medical intake screenings.

“Detainees reported that it was being run like a prison as oppose to the civil detention facility that it is,” said Bonta.

Bonta says detainees were found sleeping in extremely cold cells, leaks during rainy weather, and detainees were also being disciplined for covering air vents with paper or using socks and sleeves stay warm.

“We spoke with multiple women at this facility who broke down in tears when describing their living conditions,” said Bonta.

We reached out to ICE for a comment on the report, but did not get a response. We did however receive an email response from CoreCivic that states in part quote,

“Our California City and Otay Mesa facilities offer detainees access to a continuum of health care services, including screening, prevention, health education, diagnosis and treatment.

All our immigration facilities where we provide healthcare adhere to federal detention standards, including staffing.”

Bonta says these findings raise serious concerns about detainee safety and whether the centers are meeting ICE’s own detention standards.

California lawmakers first ordered these inspections under Assembly Bill 103 during the Trump Administration. Now, Bonta is backing new legislation to extend them past 2027.

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