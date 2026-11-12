California families call for changes to the state's juvenile justice system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Families across California who have lost loved ones to violence involving juveniles are now joining forces to demand change. They’re calling on state leaders to rethink California’s juvenile justice system.

“Victims of juvenile crime face the heartbreaking reality that no matter how horrific the offense, even the murder of their own child, that person responsible will return to the community in just a matter of a few years,” said Jeannine Pacioni, District Attorney for Monterey County.

According to District Attorney’s, it’s the heartbreaking reality for families across California going through the juvenile justice system.

In a recent press conference, families spoke out against certain laws that they say limit accountability for juveniles.

Among them was Clovis father Stephen Quick, whose son, Caleb, was shot execution-style in 2025 in a case involving two juvenile suspects.

While both suspects were arrested, Quick says he isn’t much closer to getting justice for his son.

“Cassandra was found guilty of first-degree murder, premeditated murder. When we went to the transfer hearing or fitness hearing in 707, there's many different ways you can call it that,” said Quick. “The judge looked at us and said, yes, she's guilty, but she is rehabilitatable.”

California law has significantly limited when juveniles can be tried as adults. Proposition 57 ended direct filing by prosecutors, while Senate Bill 1391 prevents 14- and 15-year-olds from being transferred to adult court.

We've seen the impact of those laws right here in Bakersfield.

In August, 17-year-old Levi Brown was shot and killed during a football game at independence high school.

Prosecutors charged 15-year-old Gabriel Torres Reyes with first-degree murder, along with additional firearm and gang-related allegations.

But because of his age, Reyes cannot be tried as an adult under SB 1391.

According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, if convicted of first-degree murder, Reyes faces a potential confinement term of four to seven years in the juvenile justice system.

In a previous interview with 23ABC, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said state law leaves prosecutors with no choice about where the case is heard.

“Why is this case, this heinous case, being tried in juvenile court,” said Zimmer. “Is this the districts attorneys case in doing so? No it is the law.”

While rehabilitation is the goal for juveniles, district attorneys say it must be balanced with accountability and community safety.

“We need a juvenile justice system that recognizes the seriousness of the violent crime and provides meaningful accountability and gives the professionals the tools to protect the communities effectively so that those that are in custody can be rehabilitated prior to coming back into our communities,” said Pacioni.

The families say they know no changes can bring their loved ones back, but they're hoping their stories will push lawmakers to rethink how California handles juvenile crime.

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