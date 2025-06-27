California gas prices set to rise by July 1st

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Now might be the best time to fill up your tank — gas prices could be going up soon. On July 1, California drivers could see a noticeable increase at the pump.

The expected rise comes from several factors — updated state fuel standards, a small gas tax increase, tensions in the Middle East, and planned California refinery closures.

Some are speculating that prices could jump by as much as 65 cents a gallon. Others say that claim is misleading or exaggerated.

Ian Anderson, 23ABC Political Analyst says, “My understanding is that 65 cents increase is an estimate on what the potential impact will be once these new fuel standards are implemented on the refinery. I wouldn’t say it’s misinformation — I’d just say it estimates what the impact is.”

Two small changes are expected to take effect on July 1 — and together, they’re expected to add less than 10 cents per gallon.

The first is a 1.6 cent gas tax increase, passed by lawmakers years ago. The second is California’s updated Low Carbon Fuel Standard, designed to reduce emissions.

“Until these regulations are in force and the refineries see exactly what the cost is going to be, the final impact could be much higher. I’ve even seen discussion of $8 a gallon — which I think is a bit high — but we’re really just kind of waiting to see.” Anderson said.

Governor Gavin Newsom has called claims of a 65 cent increase — or $8 per gallon — false.

23ABC reached out to Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, a Republican, who issued this statement, reading in part:

“The 65-cent estimate comes from a University of Pennsylvania report by esteemed economist Danny Cullenward. Since CARB walked back its original 47-cent projection, lawmakers and the public have no choice but to rely on third-party experts. Given the credibility of UPenn and Dr. Cullenward, we’re using their analysis.

“That said, even CARB is now quietly admitting what we’ve warned about all along: their updated LCFS regulation will at least double the cost burden on California drivers. Whether it’s 5 cents, 13 cents, or 65 cents, LCFS is a hidden gas price hike, buried in the fuel supply chain, passed onto consumers, and imposed without transparency or accountability. That’s why I’ve demanded an independent audit of CARB and why over 30,000 Californians have already signed our petition to repeal this costly regulation in a week.”

“With yet another gas tax increase hitting on July 1, the same day as the new LCFS regulations take effect, Californians should brace for even higher prices.” – Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Melissa Hurtado responded with a different tone:

“I’m just going to be honest: I’m tired of the political theater. Families in the Central Valley are struggling with rising prices, and instead of getting straight answers, they’re getting caught in a political tug-of-war. That’s not leadership. That’s not Valley Values.

Valley Values mean doing the work, telling the truth, and standing up for working families—especially when things get tough. We produce the energy that powers California. We do the hard work. So when fuel prices rise, we feel it first and worst.

That’s why I’ve stepped up. I’ve asked the state’s Legislative Analyst for answers, and I’ve worked with other senators to introduce Senate Bill 237, a common-sense bill to cap carbon credit prices and bring real transparency to how gas prices are set. I also introduced Senate Bill 496 to protect low-income communities from unfair cost burdens, and Senate Bill 441 to make sure unelected regulators aren’t raising prices without oversight or accountability.

This isn’t about left or right, it’s about right and wrong. It’s about making sure the people who power this state aren’t left behind while decisions get made behind closed doors. But I can’t do this alone. If you believe in Valley Values like fairness, transparency, and standing up for working people, then I’m asking you to speak up. Call, or write, and let’s make sure Sacramento knows the Valley won’t be ignored.” – Senator Melissa Hurtado

One thing is certain though — gas prices will go up. But exactly how much? That’s still unclear.

Anderson says the timing couldn’t be worse, with more people hitting the road for summer travel.

For now, drivers still have time to fill up before the expected increase hits.

