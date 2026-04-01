California Governor Candidate Katie Porter holds Bakersfield town hall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter fielded questions from Kern County residents on topics ranging from healthcare to California High-Speed rail at a town hall on Tuesday in downtown Bakersfield.

Porter, a former Orange County congresswoman, is making her fourth stop in Kern County during this crowded primary that has a healthy list of competition. The most recent Emerson College Poll noted that Porter has fallen behind democratic candidates Eric Swalwell and Tom Steyer, as well as republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco.

When asked by a resident how she envisions shaping rules on the oil and gas industry while balancing environmental regulations, Porter said she believes California needs more green energy to get online and quickly, but won't usurp the oil and gas industry immediately.

“We need to permit and build green energy faster in California to meet that increase in demand. In the meantime, we need to keep our existing energy sources going," said Porter. “Long term, we want to recognize that we would move toward greener and cleaner energy. In the short term, our energy demand means that everything needs to stay powered up, and every energy worker needs to stay on the job."

When pointed toward water, Porter says in her eyes, the conversation has been residential versus commercial water and north versus south, and her focus is on ensuring that the state is capturing more of it.

“We can have the water to meet all of California's needs, but it is going to take investing in water infrastructure. What does that look like? It looks like more stormwater capture. Our storms are getting bigger, and we don't have the infrastructure to capture all that rain that is coming down," said Porter.

Following the town hall, we spoke with a resident who said they came out because they wanted to hear what Porter had to say amidst the crowded field and implored her community to do the same during this election season.

“I think it’s important that voters take the time out to hear from candidates before they place their vote, learn about every single candidate, every single measure on your ballot, and above all else, vote," said Kellie Pollack

The California Primary Election will take place on June 2.

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