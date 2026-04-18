California governor’s race takes shape as crowded field leaves Kern County voters weighing options

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California’s race for governor is shifting following the departure of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, as a crowded field of Democratic candidates continues to compete ahead of the June primary.

New polling shows billionaire investor Tom Steyer leading the race, while former U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra is gaining momentum after Swalwell’s exit reshaped voter support.

Despite the shift, the Democratic field remains large, prompting calls from party leaders for lower-polling candidates to drop out. Local advocates say that is unlikely.

“I think the Democratic vote is splintered. I don’t really see any of them dropping out at this point,” said Flor Olvera, a community advocate with the Kern County Democratic Central Committee.

Olvera said upcoming debates could play a key role in narrowing the race, depending on how candidates distinguish themselves and present detailed plans to voters.

“I think the debate will tell us what candidate is actually talking to us and how they plan to achieve that,” she said.

Other candidates, including U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, remain competitive in a race where polling margins are tight and many voters are still undecided.

In Kern County, however, local political trends may limit how much shifts within the Democratic field influence outcomes. The county has historically leaned Republican, meaning the general election could depend more on GOP turnout and consolidation.

Matthew Martin with the Kern County Republican Party said the state’s “top-two” primary system — sometimes referred to as a “jungle primary” — adds another layer of uncertainty as candidates from all parties compete on the same ballot.

“You know, there’s 60 people on the ballot for California governor, but there’s really ten main folks, and now we’re down to nine with the Democrats ousting Eric Swalwell,” Martin said. “It really is interesting because California is a jungle primary system.”

For many Kern County voters, the central issue remains affordability, including the rising cost of fuel and groceries.

“How much we’re spending on gas, on groceries … voters are going to align with the candidate with the better plan,” Olvera said.

Martin added that the coming weeks will be critical for candidates trying to connect directly with voters.

“This is a time for the candidates to connect directly to voters, look them eye to eye, and say, ‘This is what I believe, and this is why I believe it,’” he said.

California’s primary election is scheduled for June 2. The deadline to register to vote is May 18.

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