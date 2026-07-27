California governor's race: Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton offer competing visions for the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are heading into the November general election with sharply different ideas about how to lead California.

Becerra brings decades of public service to the campaign, having served in Congress, as California's attorney general, and most recently as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. His campaign is centered on lowering the cost of living by building more housing, protecting healthcare access, and continuing California's investments in clean energy and infrastructure.

During one debate, Becerra defended California's election system while discussing voter confidence.

"There are ways that you treat ballots. You have to maintain the integrity of every ballot. So you know, I know, we all know, that no one will tamper with your ballot," Becerra said.

Hilton has never held elected office in the United States. The former adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron and Fox News commentator says California needs a major course correction after years of Democratic leadership. His platform focuses on cutting taxes, reducing regulations, lowering energy costs, and taking a tougher approach to crime and homelessness.

Education has also become one of Hilton's biggest campaign themes.

"If you can't read, if you can't do math properly, it doesn't matter what the future holds in terms of AI or whatever else it is, you're not going to be able to succeed. We have some of the worst school results in the country, even though we spend the most," Hilton said.

While both candidates agree affordability is one of California's biggest challenges, they offer sharply different solutions. Becerra says the answer is building more housing, expanding access to healthcare, and continuing investments in public programs. Hilton argues the state needs lower taxes, less regulation, and sweeping government reform to make California more affordable.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, with both candidates expected to continue making their case to voters across the state in the months ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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