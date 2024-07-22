California impacts on the 2024 elections since President Joe Biden steps down

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

President Biden endorses Vice President Kamala Harris, stating it’s her intention to earn and win the nomination.

Political analyst Ian Anderson details the impact California can have on the race.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

California could play a major role in the upcoming presidential election following the news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California senator, was endorsed by Biden. But could another politician with California ties be nominated?

On X, President Biden endorsed Vice President Harris as the person to replace him. In a statement, Harris said it's her intention to earn and win this nomination.

Another potential candidate to replace Biden is current California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Political analyst Ian Anderson said the democratic party needs to act fast when it comes to deciding on their official nominee.

“We have seen presidents come out of this state,” said Anderson. “And then just from an electoral college standpoint, California carries several votes when it comes to the outcome of the presidential election at the end.”

With the elections about four months away, Anderson reminds the community to rely on trusted sources and vote.

