California launches low-cost insulin, helping Kern County patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re thinking about going to the doctor to get insulin but it’s been too expensive, now may be your time. California is taking a major step to lower prescription drug costs — by making its own insulin.

Thousands of Californians living with diabetes may soon see relief at the pharmacy. California is rolling out its own state-made insulin through the CalRx program.

Vipul Bhavani is a Pharmacist at People’s Pharmacy, and he says, “I’ve never seen something like this where the medication pricing is going down almost 50 percent.”

The California Department of Public Health says Kern County has one of the state’s highest diabetes rates — about 14.4 percent of adults, well above the state average. The state’s CalRx program is offering long-acting insulin at about $11 per pen and $55 for a month’s supply — a fraction of typical prices.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says, “The lowest pricing you can find is about $89. The average price is north of $300, and you’re seeing pricing as much as $411.”

Here in Kern County, independent pharmacies — such as People’s Pharmacy on Niles Street — are preparing to stock the new insulin, giving local patients easier access to a medicine they rely on every day.

Health advocates say this program could dramatically reduce costs and improve access, especially for residents struggling with high prescription prices, particularly in East Bakersfield.

“Lots of people have diabetes in this area, particularly on the east side of town, and they can’t afford the medication, which is sometimes like $300 for one month. Nobody can afford that kind of insulin, and you do need it every day, so it’s really good pricing.” Vipul Bhavani said.

Vipul has been a pharmacist for over 15 years. He says most of the time, insulin prices have increased about five percent every year. But with the new CalRx program rolling out this year, he says now is the best time for patients to talk to their doctor and make sure their medications are up to date. “It’s not like it used to be $500 for one box. It’s a really good price, and if you have diabetes, try to get a prescription — you will be able to afford it.” He said.

For many in Kern County, insulin isn’t optional — it’s essential. And with California producing its own state-branded version, patients may finally see relief at the pharmacy counter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

