California launches redesigned driver's licenses with advanced security features starting Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California begins issuing redesigned driver's licenses with enhanced security features Wednesday

California is rolling out newly designed driver's licenses and identification cards featuring advanced security elements starting Wednesday.

The updated cards include next-generation technology to enhance security and showcase California's iconic redwoods, poppies and coastline, according to DMV Director Steven Gordon.

The state updates California driver's licenses and identification cards every few years. The new design adds a digital security signature to one of two barcodes on the back of the cards, making California one of the first states to implement this type of digital signature technology.

Jason Perez, who was at the DMV, said he initially had reservations about the upgrades.

"I was kind of skeptical when I first heard about it. It just seemed very, like, how do you really fight? That with just barcodes and, like, changing different information to just barcodes? It didn't really seem practical or really, like, a huge difference, but after seeing an actual picture of it, it looks a lot more like a common access card, like the ones you use for military bases," Perez said.

Ronald Ritnour, who was renewing his license and will be among the first to receive the updated cards by mail, believes the enhanced protection is timely given rising identity theft concerns.

"Stuff that's going on, you know, people stealing identities and stuff, anything can help," Ritnour said.

Current driver's licenses and ID cards remain valid until their expiration date.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

