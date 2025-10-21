California law targets gun parts that could enable automatic conversion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new California law is sparking debate over gun rights and public safety as it prepares to ban certain firearm components that lawmakers say could be modified to convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones.

Assembly Bill 1127 specifically targets cruciform trigger bars, components most commonly found in Glock pistols, leading many to call it a "Glock ban." However, the law affects other manufacturers as well.

"I imagine that Glock will potentially sue California, perhaps other manufacturers. Because it's not just Glock, also Shadow Systems and various other manufacturers that use that similar design are also going to be banned," said James Mellinger, store manager of Dirty Bird Guns and Ammo.

Legal challenges have already begun. The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit against the California Attorney General's office shortly after the law was signed.

"Our message to Governor Newsom is simple: we will see you in court," said John Commerford, executive director of the National Rifle Association - Institute for Legislative Action.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office responded with a brief statement: "The California Department of Justice will continue to defend California's commonsense gun laws. Beyond that we will respond as appropriate in court."

The law, which passed through the state legislature and was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, has drawn criticism from gun rights advocates who view it as government overreach.

"I think it's an overreach anytime that you're infringing on the Second Amendment rights of Americans. We see enough of it here in the state of California," Mellinger said.

Mellinger expects increased sales before the ban takes effect, comparing it to previous gun restrictions.

"It's going to be like anything else that the government's posing a ban on. Anytime you're not able to get something, people are fearful, and maybe they've always wanted a Glock, just didn't go out and buy one. Now is that time where they're like, I won't be able to. You saw that a lot with like the Russian AKs. When those — when the ban was being proposed, people went out and bought them," he said.

California firearms dealers like Dirty Bird can continue purchasing guns with cruciform trigger bars to sell in their stores until the end of this year and can sell existing inventory until the law takes effect on July 1, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

