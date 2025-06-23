California law will require bars to offer drink lids to help prevent spiking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new law taking effect July 2025 will require thousands of California bars to offer drink lids to customers as a preventative measure against drink tampering.



A new California law, AB 2375, will take effect on July 1, 2025, requiring bars and nightclubs to offer drink lids upon customer request.

The law applies to approximately 2,400 establishments statewide that hold a Type 48 license, which includes venues that serve alcohol but not food.

This rule builds on previous legislation passed in 2024 that required bars to provide drink-spiking test kits and display safety signage to warn customers.

California is taking new steps to combat drink spiking, this time, with the help of a simple plastic lid. Starting July 1, 2025, bars and nightclubs across the state will be required to offer drink lids upon customer request, under a new law known as AB 2375. The law aims to reduce incidents of drink tampering, particularly in nightlife settings.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), the law will apply to approximately 2,400 establishments that hold Type 48 licenses, typically bars or clubs that serve alcohol but not food. The rule also requires those venues to display a safety notice that reads: “Don’t get roofied! Drink lids and drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.”

This initiative expands on a 2024 law that required bars to make drink-spiking test kits available and post similar warning signs. Now, with AB 2375, lids become part of the protective tools bars must offer.

For some, it’s a welcome move.

“You want to make sure that their drinks are protected,” said Eileen Bernal, a Bakersfield resident and former bartender. “You hear about everything that happens, and you want to make sure our girls, our guys, our kids, our friends everybody is protected.”

Bernal, who worked in bars for three years, believes the simple addition of a lid can have a major impact. “That cover is going to be so mind-blowing and game-changing,” she said.

Others in the community share that sense of cautious optimism. Luz Rincon, another Bakersfield resident, said she supports the law and its intent.

“I think the law was made with good intentions,” Rincon said. “Whenever I go out with my friends, I make sure to keep an eye on my own drink. And if I see anything suspicious around me or someone in my group, I watch them too.”

According to a report from CalMatters, 18% of adults globally say they’ve had their drinks spiked. Among college students, the figure is 8%. In Long Beach alone, police recorded about 25 drink-spiking incidents last year.

Michael Velasquez, owner of The Hideout Bar and Club in Bakersfield, said he supports the law because he’s seen firsthand what can happen.

“That’s why I’m supportive of providing things that are going to benefit our patrons,” Velasquez said. “Because I’ve gone through that experience, and I’ve had it happen to me.” Velasquez said his bar will absorb the cost of the lids for now but may revisit that decision if it becomes a financial strain.

“We continue to provide an atmosphere that is safe for everyone to enjoy,” he said. “We can’t control everything but we can do something.” The lid requirement is part of a two-year pilot program and is set to expire January 1, 2027, unless the legislature votes to extend it.

