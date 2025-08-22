California lawmakers approve special election to redraw electoral maps in response to Texas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California lawmakers have approved legislation for a special election to redraw the state's congressional districts, setting up a political battle with Texas over redistricting efforts.

The state's two legislative houses voted on three key pieces of legislation: AB604, which covers the proposed new congressional maps; ACA 8, a state constitutional amendment that allows the redistricting to occur; and SB280, which schedules a special election for November 4 on these matters.

During the legislative session, one lawmaker urged colleagues to support the measure, saying: "Democracy may bend, it will not break, not on our watch, not on this floor, not in state, si se puede, I respectfully ask for your aye vote."

Republican lawmakers strongly opposed the plan proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Shannon Grove, a Republican state senator from Bakersfield, criticized the approach during floor debate.

"There is a collegiality, whether you agree with policy or not, that you have on this floor and that we have to be one of 40, right 40 representatives of the state of California. And I'm just telling you that the way this is put together is not right for the voters. It's not right for California, and this thing is going to backfire on you," Grove said.

The move comes in direct response to efforts by Texas Republicans to redraw House districts to strengthen the GOP hold on the chamber in 2026. Under Newsom's plan, Democrats could pick up five more congressional seats.

However, not all Democrats supported the redistricting effort. Democratic Assembly member Jasmeet Bains of Delano voted against the measure, commenting weeks earlier on the broader redistricting battle.

"The Texas redistricting scheme is an affront to democracy. Their gerrymandered maps are an electoral fraud. I will not sit by and watch two political parties destroy the concept of fair elections. This has become a race to the bottom where an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind. We don't need more ways for politicians to rig the system. I oppose any effort to circumvent independent redistricting, and the courts should act to stop these political games," Bains said.

In the state Senate, Grove voted against the redistricting while state Sen. Melissa Hurtado voted in favor. I reached out to Hurtado's office for comment, but they declined.

Dr. Ivy Cargile, a political science professor at Cal State University, Bakersfield, says this vote is extremely important because it could change who represents voters in Washington.

"Who is in those seats in the House of Reps really, really matters and what? And what are the issues that drive them to be in the House of Reps, right? Why are they there? What? What are their goals that all matters for the average Californian," Cargile said.

With the legislation passed, Newsom will now sign the bills and call for a special election on November 4, where voters will be able to look at the current and proposed maps to determine which they prefer.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

